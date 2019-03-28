Pune: Central Railway set to deploy 50 special trains to beat summer rush

The Central Railway will run 50 special trains during this year’s summer to accommodate the additional number of passengers. The special trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Lucknow as well as Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur.

A railway press release said a special train will make a total of 26 trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Lucknow. The train (01019) will depart from Mumbai at 11.05 am every Thursday from April 11 to July 4, and arrive in Lucknow at 1.45 pm the next day. A superfast special (02108) will leave Lucknow at 3.10 pm every Friday from April 12 to July 5 and arrive in Mumbai at 4.45 pm the next day for a total of 13 trips.

The halts will be at Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi, Orai and Kanpur, said the statement.

Special trains will also ply the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Gorakhpur route. A train (01023) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.45 am every Saturday from April 13 to June 29 for a total of 12 trips and arrive at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.35 pm the next day. Another special (01024) will leave Gorakhpur at 2.00 pm every Sunday from April 14 to June 30 for a total of 12 trips and reach the terminus at 11.55 pm the next day, said the statement.

The stops will be Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad Chheoki Jn, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni and Deoria Sadar.

The railway has also decided to extend the terminal of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi Express from Varanasi to Manduadih in both directions, starting March 27.

The statement said there will be no change in the existing timings between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Varanasi, stated the press release. The Pune-Gorakhpur summer special will also halt at Lucknow.