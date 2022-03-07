Pune: Central GST emerges champion in inter-office athletics meet

Central GST emerged overall champion in the Poona Inter Office Athletics Meet held at the Sant Dyaneshwar Krida Sankul, Indrayaninagar on Sunday. Akshay Khot and Chaitrali Gujar, both of Central GST, were adjudicated as the best male and female athletes respectively.

An annual event held to test the sporting prowess of people in service, the meet had running like 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and short put and long jump for both men and women. Khot won both 100m and 200m for men clocking a time of 10.9 seconds and 22.5 seconds respectively. Ganesh Satpute of Central Railways and Prathmesh Kadam of Central GST came second in 100m and 200m respectively. Nitin Das of Magwen Valve came third in both events.

Shyamrao Daundkar of Central GST won the 400m and 800m events clocking 50.1 seconds and 2.09.7 minutes respectively. Prathmesh Kadam of Central GST came second in the 400m event and Ganesh Pandiyan came third.

Pandiyan came second in the 800m run while Nikhil Shinde of Bitwise came third. Jyotiram Kaulage of Central Railways and Dadasaheb Katke of Purandhar Panchayat Samiti came first in long jump and shot put respectively.

Chaitrali Gujar of Central GST won the women’s 100m event while Ankita Gosavi of Central GST and Bilwa Jog of Legasis finished second and third respectively. Yamuna Ladkat of Central GST and Smita Sakpal of Panchshil came first and second respectively in the women’s 800m. Gujar, Gosvai and Jog bagged the first, second and third places respectively in women’s long jump.



Among women above 35, Hasina Sheikh of Azam Campus won the 100m and long jump respectively. Suvarna Shelar from Bamboo Brakes India Private Limited came first in the above 35 women’s shot put while Snehal Khaire came second. Laxmi Kolekar of RC Pune came second in both women’s (35+) 100m and long jump.

President of the association Ramesh Vipat, secretary Subhash Bodhe and vice-president Ruturaj Vaidya gave away the prizes. Sudhanshu Khaire was the organising secretary of the event.