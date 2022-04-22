Celestial delight as Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn to line up this weekend

Puneites have a celestial treat awaiting this weekend with four planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn—lining up in the early morning sky.

Jyotirvidya Parisanstha, India’s oldest amateur astronomy group, has organised free sky gazing on Saturday and Sunday. Astronomy enthusiasts and amateurs can get a celestial glimpse from the Balgandharva bridge between 4am and 6am.

In addition, the moon will soon join these planets and all these celestial bodies can be viewed rising over the horizon. As most of the planets are presently shining at significantly high magnitudes, these planets can be viewed using a telescope.