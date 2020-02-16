Pune: ‘CCTVs to be mandatory for all buildings, old & new’

“Besides the new buildings, CCTVs will be made mandatory in existing buildings as well. We will make necessary changes in the building rules,” Deshmukh said. “Besides the new buildings, CCTVs will be made mandatory in existing buildings as well. We will make necessary changes in the building rules,” Deshmukh said.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said CCTVs will be made mandatory for all commercial and residential buildings in the state. “We will make changes in building rules to make installation of CCTVs mandatory in old and new buildings,” Deshmukh said in Pune on Saturday.

In cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Nashik, among others, the government will make installation of CCTVs mandatory at the entrance and exit of residential and commercial buildings, said Deshmukh. “Besides the new buildings, CCTVs will be made mandatory in existing buildings as well. We will make necessary changes in the building rules,” he said.

The minister said in a city like Mumbai, the number of CCTVs will increase manifold once the building laws are revised. “Currently, there are 10,000 CCTVs in Mumbai. After CCTVs are made mandatory, the figure of CCTVs could go up to over four lakh even if 80 per cent of the buildings install CCTVs. In a city like Pune, the number of CCTVs could go up to around 2 lakh,” he said.

But monitoring the footage from such a high number of CCTVs could pose a problem, Deshmukh said, adding that the state would push for use of artificial intelligence to monitor CCTVs. “It will be difficult to monitor so many CCTVs manually… we are planning to use artificial intelligence. Even the Chief Justice of India had said in the judicial system they had used artificial intelligence. Similarly, we are planning the use of artificial intelligence for monitoring CCTVs,” he said.

When contacted, PCMC city engineer Makrand Nikam said there was currently no provision for mandatory installation of CCTVs in commercial and residential buildings. “Some builders themselves provide CCTV facility. But building rules do not make CCTVs mandatory,” he said.

PMC chief engineer Srinivas Kandul said the state government will have to amend the development control (DC) rules for making installation of CCTVs compulsory. “On PMC’s part, we are already installing CCTVs on our own buildings, schools, hospitals, auditoriums. 60 per cent of our buildings already have CCTVs,” he said.

