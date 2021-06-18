Pune: CBSE’s marking scheme for Class XII students evokes mixed response

Most schools in the city said they had already conducted one or more rounds of pre-board exams as well as practicals and so, calculation of marks will take place quickly. (Representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) marking scheme for Class XII students whose board exams have been cancelled, has been met with mixed reactions from students, parents and academicians.

According to the evaluation criteria, students will be assessed based on three years’ performance with 30 per cent based on the best three performing subjects in Class X, 30 per cent based on Class XI results and 40 per cent based on unit/mid-term/pre-board exams in Class XII.

Most schools in the city said they had already conducted one or more rounds of pre-board exams as well as practicals and so, calculation of marks will take place quickly. While principals are happy that a decision has been taken to end the uncertainty, they concurred that anxious students have been calling schools incessantly.

Jayshree Venkatraman, principal, SNBP School, said four pre-board tests have been conducted by the school. Stating that the pandemic has put everyone in a unique situation, she said the decision was a fair and balanced one since basing students’ performance on a three-hour exam is not the right approach in any case.

“Children are never happy to be honest, since yesterday we have been receiving calls and counselling them. The 30 per cent weightage to Class XI is bothering them, also some may not have given pre-boards seriously. Actually, they are at their best while writing board exams and they don’t really take school exams that seriously. Class XI and XII is very different from IX and X, they are into their entrance exam preparation and career coaching classes. I think this entire thing will serve as a reminder to make students a little alert and serious about school tests,” said Neelam Chakravarty, principal, DPS School on Friday.

Meanwhile, students said they didn’t anticipate the weightage given to Class XI scores.

“A 40-20-40 system would have been better. Teachers and coaches told many students that Class XI isn’t as important. How can they suddenly take that into consideration when it was supposed to be just a school qualifying exam?” said Ananya Sharma, Class XII student of Kothari National School.

Some students had mixed reactions to the decision. “I am happy they didn’t just consider pre-board exam marks because during the first one in school, it clashed with JEE mains and second time, my mother had Covid. I did fairly okay in Class XI and X boards, so overall marks should be fine though I wish I had known Class XI was this important, I would have worked harder. Many of my classmates though are not happy with Class XI marks being calculated. But at least we can concentrate on entrance exams and move on now,” said Farzana Shaikh, a Class XII student residing on NIBM Road.