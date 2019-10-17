Pune: CB busts racket of ‘producing fake sureties’ in court cases

IN a major breakthrough, Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has busted a ‘racket’ involving lawyers and middlemen who allegedly facilitated production of persons as sureties, and forging documents for court cases.

Ten alleged fake sureties were arrested on Wednesday. Police have also launched a probe into the role of multiple lawyers and middlemen.

A team from the crime branch comprising investigators of the Anti-Extortion Cell and Anti-Narcotics Cell is working on inputs about an active racket which provided sureties to bail out the accused in cases of thefts, robberies and burglaries. The probe revealed that the persons appearing as sureties were producing fake identity documents such as Aadhaar cards and ration cards, as well as forged land extracts.

Crime branch teams on Wednesday conducted raids at some premises near the Shivajinagar court and detained 10 people suspected to have appeared as sureties in the past. In a subsequent search, police teams also seized several fake documents.

A police officer, who is part of the ongoing probe, said, “This racket involves several practising lawyers and some persons acting as middlemen. Our probe shows that in thefts, robberies and burglaries, where the bailed accused do not report back in most cases, the involved lawyers used to ask agents to provide fake sureties. The agents used forged identity and other documents and produced fake sureties before the court. A detailed probe will be conducted by thoroughly examining several court papers and the lawyers involved in this will be identified…”.

The officer added, “We have reasons to believe that this was part of a well-organised racket and involved a scam of preparing fake documents and people acting as fake sureties, thus manipulating the judicial system with the aid of practicing advocates and agents. We have already zeroed in on some of these middlemen and several arrests are expected to take place in the coming days.”

The probe was conducted under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Morale, DCP Bachchan Singh and ACP Shivaji Pawar. The investigation team comprised Senior Inspector Rajendra Mohite, and PSIs Nileshkumar Mahadik and Kishor Tanpure.