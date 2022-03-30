Pune: Casting director booked for raping junior artist, probe on

A man working as a casting director for a film company has been booked for allegedly raping a 21-year-old junior artist, the Pune police said Wednesday. The woman lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case on Tuesday, saying she has been working in the film industry as a junior artist, they added.

She and the accused, a 40-year-old man living in Kalas, have worked together on some projects, the woman also said. The police said the accused allegedly developed a sexual relationship with the woman by forcing her. He allegedly shot an obscene video with the victim and then raped her at different locations between May 2017, when the victim was a minor, and March 26, 2022, after threatening to make the clip public. He also allegedly thrashed and abused her, as stated in the FIR.

The police have booked the accused under sections 376, 376 (2)(n), 354 c, 323, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. They said Pune police sub-inspector Shubhangi Magdum is investigating the case and that the accused is yet to be arrested.