Pune: Cash firm alleges its two ‘missing’ staffers siphoned off Rs 99 lakh

An offence has been registered against two employees of an ATM cash deposit company for allegedly siphoning off Rs 99 lakh, which was to be replenished in ATM kiosks of two banks, said police.

The HR manager with the company based at Wakdewadi in Pune registered a complaint at Khadki police station after two of its employees stopped reporting to work. The complainant told the police that the two employees have misused the passwords of the ATMs shared with the firm and did not replenish the cash allotted for the ATMs on 11 occasions.

An internal probe by the firm as well as by the police revealed that the duo siphoned off the amount within two-three days before October 4 and stopped reporting to work from the next day.

Inspector Shafil Pathan of Khadki police station said a missing complaint has also been registered by family members of one of the suspects. “Teams have been formed to probe into the modus operandi of the two suspects and their whereabouts,” Pathan said.