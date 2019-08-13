Pune: Cash bag containing Rs 29 lakh stolen from courier firm employee

A man allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 29 lakh cash from a courier firm employee in Yerwada recently. Vitthal Shrinivasrao Karajgikar (61), a resident of Malegaon Road in Nanded, lodged the complaint in this case at the Yerwada police station.

According to the police, Karajgikar works at a courier firm. He was asked by a businessman to hand over Rs 29,24,650 cash to another businessman in the city. So, he was coming to Pune in a private bus with the money.

At 6.30 am on Saturday, the bus halted in Yerwada. Karajgikar took the bag and stepped out of the bus to relieve himself. He kept the bag aside, and an unidentified man allegedly picked it up and fled from the spot. Police said investigation is on to nab the suspect.

4 arrested for threatening hotelier, demanding extortion money: Police

Four men were arrested Monday for allegedly demanding extortion money in the name of a labour organisation from a hotelier in Kothrud. The accused have been identified as Om Tirthram Dharmajidnyasu (30), Lalit Maruti Kakade (28), Mahesh Kalidas Parit (19) and Yogesh Prakash Kangude (24).

The offence in this case was lodged by the hotelier, police said. For the last one-and-a-half months, the accused were threatening the hotelier and his employees over the phone, demanding that he should employ labourers from their organisation to unload material at his hotel or else pay Rs 18,000 extortion money per month, said police.

The Crime Branch of the Pune City Police laid a trap and arrested the four accused in Kothrud on Monday. According to police, Om Dharmajidnyasu was booked in a case of murder in 2009 as well as two more cases, including possession of firearms, in 2015 and 2017.

Dharmajidnyasu operated a labour organisation with his aide Lalit, police said. Police suspect the duo were allegedly threatening several businessmen and hoteliers in different parts of the city and demanding extortion money.