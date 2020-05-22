Pune cases cross 5,000, toll rises to 257

Of the 15 deaths, six took place on Friday, and the deceased included a 90-year-old man and a 93-year-old man. (Representational) Of the 15 deaths, six took place on Friday, and the deceased included a 90-year-old man and a 93-year-old man. (Representational)

The number of coronavirus cases in Pune crossed the 5,000 mark on Friday. As many as 358 new cases were detected on a single day, taking the number of patients to 5,167. A total of 15 deaths due to the infection were reported on Friday, with the toll climbing to 257.

Of the 15 deaths, six took place on Friday, and the deceased included a 90-year-old man and a 93-year-old man. The 90-year-old, from Yerawada, was admitted on May 15 to Jehangir Hospital. The 93-year-old man from Bhawani Peth was admitted on May 14 at Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital.

A 57-year-old woman from Yerawada was admitted on May 8 to Sahyadri Hospital at Karve Road and succumbed to the infection on Friday, while another 56-year-old man from Keshavnagar was admitted on May 13 to Sassoon General Hospital and died on Friday. A 48- year-old man from Nana Peth was admitted on May 19 at Sassoon General Hospital and succumbed to the infection on Friday, while a 45-year-old woman from Ghorpadi gaon was admitted on May 18 to Sassoon General Hospital and died on Friday.

Six deaths that took place on Thursday were reported a day later. The deceased included a 33-year-old man from Kondwa who was admitted on Thursday to Sassoon General Hospital and succumbed to the infection on the same day. An 80-year-old man from Bundgarden Road was admitted on May 13 at Jehangir Hospital and he died of the infection on May 21. In another case, a 62-year-old man from Parvati was admitted on Thursday, he died on the same day at Sassoon Hosptial. He had diabetes and hypertension.

A 72-year-old woman from Ganj Peth was admitted on May 19 at Sassoon General Hospital and died on Thursday. She had diabetes and succumbed to the Covid-19 infection. A 69-year-old woman from Camp was admitted on Wed at Ruby Hall Clinic and succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

A 70-year-old man from Janata Vasahat slum in Parvati was admitted on Thursday at Sassoon General Hospital and succumbed to the infection on the same day. He had hypertension. In another case, a 70-year-old woman from Gultekdi was admitted on May 19 to Naidu Hospital and succumbed to the infection on May 20. She had severe hypoxia and her report tested positive for coronavirus on May 21.

A 40-year-old man from Nana Peth was admitted on May 8 at Naidu Hospital and succumbed to the infection on May 19. His swab report tested positive on May 20 and the death was reported by health authorities on Friday. He had diabetes and was suffering from obesity.

Meanwhile, one more death that took place on May 21 was reported on Friday by Pune Cantonment Board authorities, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar.

