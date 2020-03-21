Pune: Cases against 150 owners for keeping shops open

On Friday, till reports last came in, the Pune City Police had filed 76 cases and Pimpri-Chinchwad police filed 64 cases. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) On Friday, till reports last came in, the Pune City Police had filed 76 cases and Pimpri-Chinchwad police filed 64 cases. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Police in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday filed cases against 150 owners of shops and private establishments for keeping their operations open despite shutdown orders from the Pune district collector it the wake of spread of COVID-19.

Orders were issued by the Pune district collector to close all establishments except essential services to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Not following these orders amounts to an offence under Section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Friday, till reports last came in, the Pune City Police had filed 76 cases and Pimpri-Chinchwad police filed 64 cases.

