Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Pune: Car catches fire, lightning strike suspected reason

No casualties and damages to other cars parked nearby were reported in the incident. 

Fire officer Sopan Pawar said the fire was brought under control within minutes after reaching the spot. (Representational/ File)

A car in the parking bay of an automobile sales company in Pune’s Vimannagar caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The staffers at the facility said the fire was caused by a lightning strike, fire brigade officials said.

No casualties and damages to other cars parked nearby were reported in the incident.

Officials said the fire brigade control room received a call regarding the car catching fire at around 2.50pm Wednesday.

Fire officer Sopan Pawar said: “We brought the fire under control within minutes after reaching the spot. The staffers have told us they heard a very loud noise like that of a thunder, moments before they saw the car catching fire. There was no activity around the car for a long time before the fire started. Nor was the vehicle operated for a while. A lightning strike seems to be the possible reason behind the fire.”

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:03:26 pm
Is caffeine strictly off limits for pregnant women?

