Pune: Car catches fire, lightning strike suspected reason

A car in the parking bay of an automobile sales company in Pune’s Vimannagar caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The staffers at the facility said the fire was caused by a lightning strike, fire brigade officials said.

No casualties and damages to other cars parked nearby were reported in the incident.

Officials said the fire brigade control room received a call regarding the car catching fire at around 2.50pm Wednesday.

Fire officer Sopan Pawar said: “We brought the fire under control within minutes after reaching the spot. The staffers have told us they heard a very loud noise like that of a thunder, moments before they saw the car catching fire. There was no activity around the car for a long time before the fire started. Nor was the vehicle operated for a while. A lightning strike seems to be the possible reason behind the fire.”