Pune car driver arrested for raping 13-year-old after offering her lift to school

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Pune city police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old private car driver for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl while she was on her way to school.
According to the police, the accused, who is known to the girl, approached her on Wednesday morning, saying he would drop her off at school in his car.
But instead of taking her to school, the man allegedly took the 13-year-old to a secluded spot and raped her in his car, and threatened to harm her if she narrated the incident to anybody, the police said.
The police said the girl was in a state of shock, and later in the night, she disclosed the incident to her mother. The mother approached the police and lodged an FIR against the car driver.
The police said they have also seized the car used in the crime. The accused was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
A court has remanded the accused in police custody for two days. Further investigation is on, the police said.
BTS member Kim Taehyung has spoken out after private messages between him and former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin were submitted as court evidence without his consent. Taehyung clarified that he had no intention of taking sides and was disturbed by the use of his private conversation. The timing of the messages surfacing, before the group's highly anticipated comeback, has raised concerns among fans.