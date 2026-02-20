Pune car driver arrested for raping 13-year-old after offering her lift to school

The Pune police said that the car driver allegedly took the schoolgirl to a secluded spot and raped her in his car.(Representational image)

The Pune city police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old private car driver for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl while she was on her way to school.

According to the police, the accused, who is known to the girl, approached her on Wednesday morning, saying he would drop her off at school in his car.

But instead of taking her to school, the man allegedly took the 13-year-old to a secluded spot and raped her in his car, and threatened to harm her if she narrated the incident to anybody, the police said.

The police said the girl was in a state of shock, and later in the night, she disclosed the incident to her mother. The mother approached the police and lodged an FIR against the car driver.