Pune: Car carrying banned gutkha products injures couple on motorcycle

Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested two persons and seized gutkha products worth Rs 78,120 from the car.

A car carrying banned gutkha products knocked down a motorcyle and injured a couple on the Mumbai – Bangalore highway in Mhalunge area of Pune, while trying to evade police on Sunday night. Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested two persons and seized gutkha products worth Rs 78,120 from the car. The two accused have been identified as Rahul Babuji Sarjine (31) of Worli and Amar Anand Sorte (25), both residents of Chembur in Mumbai.

A first information report (FIR) was filed at the Hinjewadi police station.

Investigation officer C M Borkar said that the car took a U-turn on the highway when police were checking vehicles in Mhalunge. The car then collided with a motorcycle, inhuring its rider Sudhakar Paygude (55) and his wife Kunda Paygude, he said.

The car was later intercepted and its occupants were arrested. Police said the accused were planning to illegally sell the gutkha products.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.