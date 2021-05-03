Pune: Cantt hospitals join fight against Covid-19

A Covid-19 patient from Yerwada waiting for admission in a school van with oxygen outside Jumbo Covid centre at Shivaji nagar, Pune.

The three Cantonment Board (CB) hospitals – at Pune, Kirkee and Deolali with 304 beds – have been designated as dedicated COVID hospitals.

The Cantonment General Hospitals (CGHs) of Kirkee, Deolali, Dehuroad, Jhansi and Ahmednagar have been designated as COVID care centres with 418 beds.

Meanwhile, the centre at Dehuroad is ready and would be functioning soon and the ICU facility with six beds is being set up at CGH, Kirkee. Oxygen support is available in 37 CBs and presently they have a stock of 658 cylinders.

Fever clinics have also been set up in all 39 CGHs.

Rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests are conducted in coordination with district administration, while vaccination centres have also been set up in most of the Cantonments, an official statement said.

Dedicated teams are regularly sanitising public places inside the Cantonment areas and the residents are being encouraged to use online services through e-Chhawani portal.

CBs are the civic body under Ministry of Defence (MoD) across the country.

CBs have extended a helping hand to civil administration in various parts of the country to tide over the current COVID-19 situation. They have been supporting not just its residents, but to all those in need of medical assistance.

Presently 39 CBs are maintaining 40 general hospitals with 1,240 beds.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh held two review meetings on April 20 & 24 and directed the armed forces and various other establishments of MoD to extend all possible assistance to the civilian administration to tide over the prevailing situation.

