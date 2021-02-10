Pune Cantonment Board to launch drive against illegal hoardings soon

The Cantonment board has also decided to launch a proposal on levying taxes along the lines of the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations. (File)

The Pune Cantonment Board will soon launch a drive against illegal hoardings, Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) CEO Amit Kumar said. A decision to this effect was taken at the PCB’s general body meeting on Tuesday.

There are at least 100 illegal hoardings, including at private shops and buildings in the Cantonment area, and scarcity of staff has made it difficult to collect fines or charges from offenders. The PCB will soon float a tender inviting proposals from private firms to collect hoarding charges, officials said.

The Cantonment board has also decided to launch a proposal on levying taxes along the lines of the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations.

“Our revenue demand is at least Rs 27 crore annually and we are not imposing road or street taxes like other municipal bodies. The Pune Municipal Corporation also levies tree tax. Apart from collecting water, property and a few other taxes, the board’s income generation is rather limited,” Kumar said.

PCB authorities said that due to non-imposition of taxes like fire tax, they were finding it difficult to maintain the Fire Brigade.

The board meeting was presided over by Brigadier Kuljeet Singh, PCB president. The proposal was also taken up to “vary the constitution of the board” for one year with effect from February 11. Kumar had earlier told The Indian Express that the PCB will complete its term on February 10 and till the time the new board is elected, the composition of the board would be a varied one – this means that apart from the president and CEO of the board, a civilan member would be nominated to conduct business.

