Pune Cantonment Board conferred with Raksha Mantri’s Award for Excellence

For the third time in a row, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) bagged the Raksha Mantri’s Award for Excellence in the field of ‘Improvement of Cantonment General Hospital’.

The award was conferred by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The award was accepted by the CEO of PCB, Amit Kumar, among others.

Amid the pandemic, the PCB in order to provide critical tertiary care health services had upgraded the infrastructure at the hospital. It set up a 20-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 20 ventilators through funds received from the State Disaster Relief Fund.

The PCB also set up three PSA Oxygen Plants with a total capacity of 1,100 LPM through PM Cares and CSR funds. A 13-KL liquid oxygen plant has also been installed at the hospital for the ICU.