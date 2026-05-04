Census in Pune cantonment: self-enumeration until May 15; 132-member team for house-listing

The census has begun in the Pune cantonment with self-enumeration from May 1 to 15, followed by house-listing and a second phase scheduled in February 2027.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
2 min readPuneMay 4, 2026 01:12 PM IST
Pune cantonnment CEOVidyadhar Pawar, CEO of the Pune Cantonment Board, addresses reporters. (Photo by special arrangement)
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Census preparation is progressing systematically across the Pune cantonment, with 103 house-listing blocks created across eight wards, said Vidyadhar Pawar, CEO of the Pune Cantonment Board.

Pawar said that awareness activities are being conducted simultaneously through social media, and hoardings are planned to promote the self-enumeration programme and the census.

The census will be conducted in two phases. The first phase includes self-enumeration, from May 1 to May 15, followed by house-listing, from May 16 to June 14. The second phase is scheduled from February 9 to 28 in 2027.

Officials have appealed to citizens to participate in the self-enumeration process by filling in the information.

As many as 113 enumerators and 19 supervisors have been registered on the census portal, making a combined workforce of 132 personnel for the cantonment.

“Training for enumerators and supervisors has been planned in three batches, of which the first batch was successfully completed on April 29,” Pawar told The Indian Express.

As per Census 2011 data, the cantonment comprises 15,102 houses with a population of 71,781, spread over an area of 11.54 sq km. Ward-wise demarcation of blocks has been completed, with Ward I having 11 blocks, Ward II 8 blocks, Ward III 9 blocks, Ward IV 14 blocks, Ward V 12 blocks, Ward VI 20 blocks, Ward VII 21 blocks, and Ward VIII 8 blocks, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the entire area.

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Officials said their structured deployment aims to ensure efficient and accurate execution of census activities across all wards.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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