Canteen contractors appeal for commercial cylinders to be treated as essential commodities

It has been a week since the flames began to sputter and go out as the LPG shortage hit commercial establishments that supply food to the thousands of workers, hospitals, schools and office canteens. Canteen contractors have appealed to the government to provide them with commercial cylinders. Commercial cylinders weigh 19 kgs and are used by restaurants and canteens.

“If the food is not good, how can we stay?” says a safety engineer with a Pune-based firm. He is from Jamshedpur, lives in a PG and has been with his firm for six years. He goes to work at 8 am and is served breakfast in the office canteen. There is lunch in the afternoon and tea before he leaves at 6 pm. “One week ago, we were told that there were no rotis because the canteen owner did not have an LPG cylinder. Over the next few days, we began to notice that the quality of the food had fallen. When we complained, we were told that this was because of the lack of cylinders,” says the man in his thirties. He adds that his colleagues are dreading that if the company does not provide food, they might have to go back home because buying meals every day will become too expensive.