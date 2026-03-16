Canteen contractors appeal for commercial cylinders to be treated as essential commodities

Commercial cylinders weigh 19 kgs and are used by restaurants and canteens.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneMar 16, 2026 10:02 PM IST
LPG cylindersAcross the sector, there is a call to treat commercial gas cylinders as essential commodities as well.(File Photo)
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It has been a week since the flames began to sputter and go out as the LPG shortage hit commercial establishments that supply food to the thousands of workers, hospitals, schools and office canteens. Canteen contractors have appealed to the government to provide them with commercial cylinders. Commercial cylinders weigh 19 kgs and are used by restaurants and canteens.

“If the food is not good, how can we stay?” says a safety engineer with a Pune-based firm. He is from Jamshedpur, lives in a PG and has been with his firm for six years. He goes to work at 8 am and is served breakfast in the office canteen. There is lunch in the afternoon and tea before he leaves at 6 pm. “One week ago, we were told that there were no rotis because the canteen owner did not have an LPG cylinder. Over the next few days, we began to notice that the quality of the food had fallen. When we complained, we were told that this was because of the lack of cylinders,” says the man in his thirties. He adds that his colleagues are dreading that if the company does not provide food, they might have to go back home because buying meals every day will become too expensive.

Ksshetij Shimpi, whose corporate catering services feeds 2,500 to 3,000 every day, needs around 15 to 18 commercial cylinders. “Due to the shortage, we have got induction stoves in some places and are using wood-fired chulhas as well if space permits,” he says.

On asking the government to rethink the distribution plan of gas cylinders, Shimpi says that domestic cylinders are being treated as an essential commodity and being supplied. “But, the government must realise that the men and women of families are working somewhere and the children are studying in a school. They are not getting food because we are not getting commercial cylinders,” says Shimpi.

Across the sector, there is a call to treat commercial gas cylinders as essential commodities as well. “We are mentally exhausted. My staff, which used to work for 8 to 10 hours daily, now have to work for 14 hours because it takes longer to cook food on chulhas. We are having a tough time managing manpower as well. Company HR managers are worried about how they will face people if there is no food to eat. How will people work in manufacturing units? They are also putting a lot of pressure on us. They are telling us to provide proper meals. We are having a tough time from all sides,” says Aditi Ambavane, a member of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and a prominent cafeteria operator managing kitchens across schools, hospitals, and corporate offices.

Another professional kitchen, Kiran Shevakari, has cut down operations by almost 50 per cent. He provides PG and hostel accommodation to working professionals in Chakan and needs 30 commercial cylinders per month for each of his outlets. His company, KP Shevkar PG and Hostel, feeds almost 600 people in hostels.

“We run a cloud kitchen, KP Shevkar Kitchen, which serves around 500 people. We have closed the cloud kitchen operations, though it used to generate profits for us. The profits have stopped now. We are focussing on feeding the people who are living in the hostels,” he says. To go on, Shevkari brought in wood-fired chulhas but the staff was resisting. “They are saying that there’s a lot of smoke and it’s burning their eyes. These shulhas are not very useful,” he says.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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