Pune: 3 canines retire from CISF after 10 years of service, 3 others inducted

Three canines — Max, Rocky and Blue — of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Pune Airport retired after around 10 years of meritorious service Wednesday. They were replaced by three new entrants — Starc, Bondy and Sam — who joined the force recently after completing their six-month rigorous training in explosives detection and other skills.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, the CISF said, “Once a soldier is always a soldier! CISF bids farewell to three Canine members — Max, Rocky and Blue — who officially retired from duty after their meritorious services, contributing immensely in the security of Pune Airport.”

Officials said that the two Labradors — Max and Rocky — and Blue, a Cocker Spaniel, were trained in explosives detection and other skills.

Before the three were given an official farewell Wednesday, the replacements — Starc, Bondy and Sam — all Labradors, had already joined the service a few days ago.

The three have completed training at the Canine Training School in Ranchi where they specialised in explosives detection. Bondy is a recipient of a silver medal during the training.

Welcoming the three new recruits, the Pune Airport had tweeted on January 26, “Today, the Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad of CISF at Pune Airport saw the induction of three new Canine Force members – Sam, Bondy and Starc, who have successfully completed a rigorous six month training course at CTS Ranchi. Welcome.”