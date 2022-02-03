scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Must Read

Pune: 3 canines retire from CISF after 10 years of service, 3 others inducted

In a tweet Wednesday evening, the CISF said, “Once a soldier is always a soldier! CISF bids farewell to three Canine members -- Max, Rocky and Blue -- who officially retired from duty after their meritorious services, contributing immensely in the security of Pune Airport."

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: February 3, 2022 12:39:48 pm
Officials said that the two Labradors — Max and Rocky — and Blue, a Cocker Spaniel, were trained in explosives detection and other skills. (Twitter/@CISFHQrs)

Three canines — Max, Rocky and Blue — of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Pune Airport retired after around 10 years of meritorious service Wednesday. They were replaced by three new entrants — Starc, Bondy and Sam — who joined the force recently after completing their six-month rigorous training in explosives detection and other skills.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, the CISF said, “Once a soldier is always a soldier! CISF bids farewell to three Canine members — Max, Rocky and Blue — who officially retired from duty after their meritorious services, contributing immensely in the security of Pune Airport.”

Officials said that the two Labradors — Max and Rocky — and Blue, a Cocker Spaniel, were trained in explosives detection and other skills.

Before the three were given an official farewell Wednesday, the replacements — Starc, Bondy and Sam — all Labradors, had already joined the service a few days ago.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The three have completed training at the Canine Training School in Ranchi where they specialised in explosives detection. Bondy is a recipient of a silver medal during the training.

Welcoming the three new recruits, the Pune Airport had tweeted on January 26, “Today, the Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad of CISF at Pune Airport saw the induction of three new Canine Force members – Sam, Bondy and Starc, who have successfully completed a rigorous six month training course at CTS Ranchi. Welcome.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement