Pune Campus Watch: Unique museum at SPPU offers glimpse into rich history of cartooning

Are books the only source of insight into one’s history and past? Can cartoons not edify the public even as they entertain? The first of its kind Museum on Cartoon Art at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SSPU) answers these questions and many more.

Inaugurated a few days ago, the museum has been set up under the university’s department of media and communication studies headed by Madhavi Reddy. She credits veteran cartoonist Suraj Eskay Sriram as the chief force behind the unique endeavour. The 80-year-old artist – who has relocated to Pune after two decades in the USA working as a cartoonist and teaching at universities there – said setting up the museum took 16 years.

“On my return to India in 2005, I realised that there was no stand-alone institution or facility where people could see and appreciate the work of Indian cartoonists, both past and present. There are some regional outfits that showcase the work of local cartoonists and there is the Institute of Cartoonists in Bangalore that exhibits the work of current cartoonists,” he said.

“In my research, I also discovered a wealth of material, both visual and in text, that reflected the history of our country through cartoons and illustrations, right from the days of the East India Company and the British Raj. It was then that I decided to explore setting up a Museum of Cartoon Art,” the cartoonist explained.

In the last few years, he had approached many institutions and even the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) seeking space for the endeavour, but it was not until 2018 that he met the vice-chancellor of the SPPU and the real work began. “After submitting my proposal and giving a presentation, he approved the setting up of the Museum and I was allocated a room in the main university building. But then Covid led to delays and finally last month, we were able to inaugurate the museum,” he said.

Visitors to the museum can view the works of famous Indian cartoonists as well as a variety of cartoon art from across India spread over two hundred years, especially during the days of the ‘British Raj’ and the freedom struggle, on Indian prime ministers, architects of the constitution, the struggles of daily life and so on. The works include those by famous cartoonists like R K Laxman, Mario Miranda, Mangesh Tendulkar, Mickey Patel and so on, besides those by Eskay himself.

It also includes some brilliant work by not-so-famous artists like Ahmed or Enver Ahmed, a cartoonist in the post-Independence period. His cartoons served a political purpose and those of his works criticising the Muslim League even led to death threats. After Mahatma Gandhi asked him to leave India, the cartoonist eventually moved to England from where he continued his work.

“All the exhibits at the museum have been either from personal collections or curated by Eskay, hence they are of the highest quality. Cartoons provide one’s audience with not just information but it needs a certain maturity of understanding. Appreciating it is an art in itself, hence the university wanted to promote it. A curator has now been appointed and the department is looking at the administrative part,” said Reddy.

What does the museum contain?

The museum has been organised in various sections with one section displaying the profiles of well-known cartoonists Shankar, Ahmed, R K Laxman, Bal Thackeray, Abu, Mario, Dar and many more from that era, besides female cartoonists such as Maya Kamath and Manjula. There are also profiles of some cartoonists from the new generation.

Another section displays different styles of editorial cartoons, illustrations and caricatures. It showcases the work of well-known cartoonists and illustrators including Nainan, Jayanto, Acharya, Tailang, Manjul and many more. The biggest section is devoted to cartoons and illustrations done during the days of the East India Company and the British Raj. There are some exhibits of cartoons/illustrations from the 17th century. There are a number of cartoons and illustrations that cover the Mutiny of 1857 and the establishment of the British Raj.

Yet another segment covers the country in the pre-Independence period and has cartoons of the political struggle and propaganda during the World Wars. A special section covers some visuals of Mahatma Gandhi right from his days in South Africa. Another dedicated zone displays the history of comics and animation.

Besides, there are display desks with albums that contain vintage cartoons and illustrations from the 18th and 19th centuries that give a visual imagery of the social and political scene in India during the period.

A revolving display has original cartoons of well-known cartoonists Unny, Adhwaryu and others. Also included are original cartoons and illustrations of Eskay which appeared in the Indian Express Sunday edition during the early 1980s. Similarly, it portrays images of how cartoons were made print-ready in the days before digitisation. Books by or on well-known cartoonists line the shelves all around the museum.

The facility will also provide a venue for current and future generations of cartoonists to showcase their talent. Scholars interested in studying the history of cartooning have a range of research material available in the museum. In addition, workshops and seminars will be organised to create public interest in cartoons and cartooning.