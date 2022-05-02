Pune Campus Watch: From tuition and transport fees to book price, parents to face rising school costs

As the coronavirus pandemic is finally ebbing and students are set to return to classrooms, parents will have to brace themselves for a different challenge altogether. From June, when the new academic year begins, sending students back to school is going to burn a hole into the pockets of parents. They said everything has become costlier—from school and transport fees to books and uniforms—compared to the last couple of years. And if price rise wasn’t the only headache, vendors say that a shortage of goods despite their willingness to pay a higher price is what parents are likely to face in this school session as supplies run short.

As far as school fees are concerned, most city schools which did not raise tuition fees during the pandemic have increased them from 10 to 20 per cent. “The bi-monthly fee which we pay was Rs 9000 last year. This year we will be paying Rs 11,000. The school just intimated us. There was no discussion but since they had not hiked fees last year, it must be because of that,” said the parent of a Class 2 student at Delhi Public School, Mohammedwadi.

Jayshree Venkatraman, the principal of SNBP School at Rahatni, said the school hiked its fees by 10 per cent after consulting with parents. “We didn’t face any protest from parents because we had kept them informed. During the pandemic, we had to make considerable investments in e-learning and infrastructure and even fee collection was affected. Now that things are returning to normalcy, we need parents to support us,” said Venkatraman.

Parents whose children attend schools like Bishops, Euro School, and Kothari School confirmed that tuition fees have been increased by up to 10 per cent. “The school had intimated us prior about the increase in school fees every year. But it’s not just bus fees, all other costs have also increased. A simple thing like buying tiffin boxes and school bags has become so much more expensive this year. And even after paying more money, we aren’t getting our choice,” said a parent, whose sons aged 6 and 11 study at Vibgyor High School, NIBM Road.

This lack of choice is due to heavy demand from parents and a shortage of stock which has made school supplies and stationery also expensive this year.

Sunil Hasija, the owner of Yash Uniforms, said uniforms will cost at least 25 per cent more this year. “Usually, there is an increase of three to five per cent, which goes unnoticed but this year, it is going to pinch pockets. Firstly, after two years uniforms are being made and that also will be at least 25 per cent more expensive. For example, if one set of uniform cost Rs 1000 for a school, it will now be Rs 1250. The main reason is the cloth material price has gone up by 40 per cent and labour cost has increased considerably, besides transportation,” said Hasija.

In fact, not just uniforms but the price of school bags, books, and stationery are also set to go up.

Mahesh Karale, the owner of Vyankatesh Trading, said that while the price of NCERT textbooks rose marginally from Rs 60 to Rs 65, that of textbooks from private publishers rose by nearly 35 per cent. However, the biggest rise will be seen in the price of notebooks and other stationery, he said. “Earlier an A4 size 200 gm was sold for Rs 65 to 70, now it will be Rs 85-90. The main culprit is raw material, the paper cost has increased by 50 per cent and transportation cost too. However, the price rise isn’t the only headache for parents, a shortage of goods is a problem too since there is not much material available in the market,” he said.

Adding to all this is an equivalent rise in transport fees as contractual bus owners and private school vans are set to charge more this year.

“During the Covid years, neither parents nor schools supported us. At least 30 to 40 per cent of people shut businesses, returned to villages or took up jobs. Now, those who will start plying buses from June will have to pay costs for repairs, change tyres, and batteries, employ new drivers and lady attendants, all of which whose costs have increased. But the main cost is fuel, diesel was hovering around Rs 65, now it has crossed Rs 100. It is a consumable cost and will have to be passed on. Hence we expect at least a 20 to 25 per cent increase in fees for buses and vans,” said Rajan Junawane, the vice president of the Pune Bus Association.