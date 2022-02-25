Pune Campus Watch: Amid pandemic, students take their school library online

While the chatter of students is back on campuses after a forced break of over 1.5 years due to the pandemic, school libraries, which were shut too, are finally being brought into service. During the pandemic, academics moved online and virtual home workout sessions replaced PT (physical training) periods but the library was one part of the school experience which couldn’t be created at home.

However, at Dr Kalmadi Shamarao High School, principal Pallavi Naik and a group of teenagers from Classes IX and X got together to create a library that moved.

Manisha Girola, school coordinator said, “It started with the problem that the school’s library books and vans had been lying unutilised for over 1.5 years due to the pandemic. Every experience moved online but holding a book to read is an experience that has to be lived. When the principal put forward this problem sometime in June 2021, a group of students of Classes IX and X offered a solution — developing a website where students can order books online and subsequently, the librarian can pack it and use the school vans to deliver them at home.”

The students also prepared a Google form survey which was circulated among other students and parents to check their interest, preference for drop off locations and time needed to read the books.

The team of students who came up with the idea include Samruddha Barhanpurkar, Vihang Vidwans, Anvay Sinkar, Arya Deshpande, Archit Patil, Avaneesh Bapat, Jui Mulay and Aryan Kulkarni. While one group of students designed the posters and created tutorial videos for users, the other concentrated on developing the codes for the website.

The students also prepared a Google form survey which was circulated among other students and parents to check their interest, preference for drop off locations and time needed to read the books. “A pilot survey was carried out among 64 students of Classes VII to test the effectiveness of the system till the last mile delivery,” said Arya Deshpande, a student.

But why couldn’t the school simply use an email system for ordering books or use a ready-made software for libraries available online? “More than 500 students have used the web portal since its launch about six months ago. For our librarian to keep a track of all emails, co-ordinate the pick-up and drop and then the return of every book is a cumbersome task. There may be software available online but we wanted to do something for the school which was customised as per our need. For instance, we have created an age-wise reading list of books. On checkout, students are shown dates on which the school van will go around for delivery and the time slots the student can choose at any of the five pick up points near them,” said Vihang.

On whether the portal will remain relevant even after the pandemic, Aryan said, “We don’t know how the pandemic will pan out in the coming months. In case schools have to shut down again, this will be helpful. In any case, our library is now completely digital and librarians get information at the click of a button and students get automated reminders.”

Meanwhile, even amid preparations for the boards, Class X students Samruddha and Vihang are working on project COMET (completely offline mass examination technology) selected at the national level of the ATL marathon.

Anvay, Aarya and Aryan are working on Dassault System’s ‘Seed the Future Entrepreneur’s Made in 3D programme’ and the rest are leading the school on presentations and anchoring.