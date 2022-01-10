Pune campus watch: SPPU invites application for PhD from international students

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has invited online applications from eligible international students for the PhD programmes in its departments and recognised research centres for the academic year 2021-22.

Candidates will be admitted based on a two-stage screening process wherein they have to appear for an entrance examination followed by a personal interview. The entrance examination will be a 100-mark multiple-choice paper. The personal interview of those candidates who pass the entrance exam will be conducted by the respective departments and recognised research centres.

“There is no separate quota for international students, they can check the open category seats available at the departments and research centres, and are eligible for admission to the same. The entrance test is to test their English and grammar skills mostly, after which subject knowledge can be gauged in personal interviews,” said Vijay Khare, director, International Students Centre, SPPU.



International students can register for the admission process at app.unipune.ac.in/intphd/stuLogin.aspx

Last date for online application form: February 2, 2022

Online exam instruction (hall tickets): March 9, 2022

Online examination date: March 16, 2022