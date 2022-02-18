Pune Campus Watch: In 40 months, 40 startups have taken flight at SPPUs innovation and Incubation centre

No longer restricted to the role of merely imparting education, in the last couple of years, several state universities have started incubation centers on campus helping students and professors develop their ideas into scalable businesses.

Preparing students for the role of job creators rather than job seekers, several new industry tie-ups are taking place at these incubation centres, open to all students.

The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Linkagesat the Savitribai Phule Pune University that started in August 2018 has completed 40 months and has helped build and nurture 40 startups, an average of one new business a month, said Apoorva Palkar, director.

From a customer experience platform that uses virtual reality to sell properties and a sensor technology to detect soil moisture, to a content delivery app for quick and easy delivery of educational content — a variets of startups have emerged out of SPPU’s incubation centre.

Also in Campus Watch | Why several top city schools switched from SSC board

“This centre has been set up to develop thinking skills amongst the students and support creation of entrepreneurial ventures that have the capability to scale up as startups from all types of innovators. We are here to build a ecosystem and a startup culture. For a long time, the university has been a leading research based university with excellent infrastructure, intellectual capital and research ideas that can be commercialized. At the centre, we provide end to end support right from company formation, legal support, business planning and execution,” she said.

With more than 40 mentors from the field and domain associated with the Centre, it is open to any grass root innovator. While students and alumni of SPPU are welcome, the centre is also open to off-shoots of any existing company or teacher-student teams who have an enterprise with innovative offering and capability to scale in a short span of time.

“We call for application of such proposals once a year in chosen areas and the best proposals are chosen by an eminent jury who are drawn from domain,startup ecosystem and experts from finance and legal fields. We also spot the startups from various competitions like joint hackathons in partnership with industry, government and others where the problem statements are given by the stakeholders and solution given by the startups. We run college level competition that is also used to spot the college startups,” said Palkar.

Besides ideas from students and professors, industry provides problem statements to the Centre and promises to scale the startup if the idea and founders are found to have potential. The Centre has made several tie-ups with groups like TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Pune, who support it through mentorship, evaluation of startups and funding beside the support to create awareness in the ecosystem. Besides the industry, the Centre is supported by both the municipal corporations, PMC and PCMC, who provide problem statements as well as seed funding to the start-ups selected through the Smart city initiatives. A few startups have been identified who have solutions for traffic, garbage, waste material disposal to name a few, which are being funded.

However the services are not for free. Like an equal business partner, the university takes up equity in the company. “We provide end to end mentoring in a very structured manner with our pool of 40 mentors who mentor them one on one, with a support of 30 hours on various areas of business. We help the startups to reach to the investors and go to market,” said Palkar.