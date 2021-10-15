Pune Campus Watch: Spoken Sanskrit course at Pune University soon

After spoken English and Marathi, now the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon offer a course in spoken Sanskrit.

The certificate course which hopes to increase the understanding and popularity of the language will be offered by the university in partnership with the Shri Sadguru Group.

“We have full-time Sanskrit courses but not everyone can take up full-time Sanskrit studies and also take care of their daily job and work. So we are starting this certificate course. This will increase the dialogue in the Sanskrit subject,” said Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The course already has takers, said university officials as more than 800 persons are associated with the Sadhguru Group and many have expressed keenness to learn Sanskrit through the certificate course.

Meanwhile universitt officials informed that the certificate course in Spoken Sanskrit will be of 30 hours and can be offered both online or offline. A maximum of 50 students will be admitted per batch. More information can be found on the university website, http://www.unipune.ac.in

