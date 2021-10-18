Pune campus watch: PKC launches programme to upskill science teachers in schools

Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) have rolled out a joint teacher training programme for tutors in the Pune region.

The pilot programme was planned based on a teacher survey — covering about 1,500 teachers — mainly on the requirements in enhancing science teaching at schools. Accordingly, a 12-session specialised module was developed. The maiden training has been designed to refine the science-teaching skills of teachers mainly engaging classes from 6 to 12 in zilla parishad schools and junior colleges in Pune. The course designers have incorporated knowledge tests that will be conducted before and after each session.



The training, which commenced on Monday, will be conducted once a week over the next 12 weeks.

The course trainers are pedagogy experts at undergraduate colleges and universities, and they will engage sessions with 1,000 teachers who have enrolled for the pilot online course.

Speaking during the inaugural session of the programme, eminent scientist RA Mashelkar said: “There is a need for right education and the right way of education. But now, there is an even greater need for the right to digital education. Its implementation has been recommended to the Maharashtra government.”

Ayush Prasad, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Pune, encouraged the need for conducting teacher upskilling and said that students will benefit along with having a renewed outlook towards science learning in future.

PKC and DIET plan to cover more subjects in the future training programmes.

