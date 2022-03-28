Pune Campus Watch: Months after losing parents to Covid-19, students struggle to pay college fees

In the one-and-a-half years since she lost her father to Covid-19 in November 2020, Vaishnavi Gopalsing Girase has gone from being a carefree, pampered child to one who is desperately looking for a part-time job to support her struggling family and continue her education. Vaishnavi’s father, who worked in the maintenance department of a company, was the sole bread earner of the family of four, including her mother and two younger brothers, studying in Class 11 and 7 respectively.

A first-year student at a technology institute in Pimpri, Vaishnavi says: “My mother is a housewife and after my father died she started doing odd jobs like some tailoring work and sales. We are struggling to make ends meet, our daily lifestyle is impacted severely. For her, to pay my fees of Rs 45,000 is impossible. The government had announced that fees will be waived off for children orphaned by Covid-19. I even took the circular which the Pune University had sent to the college but they (the officials) said they had not received any communication and so we had to pay fees. They have allowed me to maintain my admission so far by paying only Rs 11,000 though.”

Like her, scores of students in colleges affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University pinned their hopes on an announcement by the higher and technical education department that the fees of Covid orphans will be waived off by universities.

In June 2021, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had announced that state universities will provide a full fee waiver for students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses while government-aided and unaided colleges will charge tuition fees but fees for facilities not used during the pandemic period such as gymkhana, sports, computer facility, medical will be completely waived off and library fees would be halved. A circular was issued by the higher and technical education department in July 2021 in this regard.



As a meeting of the senate of the SSPU is scheduled on March 30, a question in this regard was put up by members. A copy of the meeting agenda shows that the university has replied to its senate members that full tuition fees of 507 Covid orphans and exam fees of 1,138 students have been waived.

Ramchandra Ankush Devkate, a second-year student of master’s of engineering at a private engineering college in Pimpri is not so lucky though.

A resident of Malshiras in Solapur, his father was a farmer who took care of their half-acre agricultural land back home, which helped to support his family and his education. “I am the only educated one from my family. My younger brother also dropped out of studies so my father had a lot of hopes when I completed my bachelor’s and enrolled in master’s of engineering. But unfortunately, before I could complete it, he passed away. Now I have taken up a part-time teaching job and sent the money back home to my mother and my brother has become a farm labourer. My fee is Rs 1,30,000 and they have not given us a concession of any manner. At least on humanitarian grounds, we should get some consideration,” he said.

Student activist Kuldeep Ambekar had filed an RTI with the Higher and technical education department of Maharashtra to provide details on how many Covid orphans got fee waivers or concessions but no such data was provided to him. He has since then started a statewide campaign to gather the data by himself.

Dhanraj Mane, director of higher and technical education department, said that he had asked all universities to provide details of how many students lost their parents to Covid-19 and what fees concessions have been provided to them. Meanwhile even as the colleges pass the buck to the government for no clarity on fee concessions and the government is still in the process of gathering data, students are fearful of what lies ahead.

Saurabh Bankar (20) from Rajguru Nagar in Pune district, who is a third-year student of a pharmacy college in Narhe, said since his father died, his family has been reduced to a hand-to-mouth existence. “My mother is a housewife and my younger brothers are studying, she cannot afford to pay all of our fees. After I got to know about the government’s announcement, I took a copy of the university’s circular and have been making rounds of my college administration office but they insulted me and said they have not got any such instructions. They said they are not a charitable institute and now I am worried that after my semester exams end in June, will they allow me to study further since fees are not paid or will they hold my results back. I need to complete my degree even more desperately now since I am my family’s only hope,” he said.