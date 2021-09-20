Pune Campus watch: MHT CET begins today, 4.24 lakh students to take entrance exam till October 1

More than four lakh students across Maharashtra are set to take the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2021, for engineering, pharmacy and agricultural courses, beginning today (Monday).

This year the exams will go on till October 1 as students are being called in batches on different days to maintain social distancing norms in place due to Covid-19. At 4,24,773, there has been a considerable drop in the number of candidates registered for the exam this year from last year’s 5,42,431.

A combination of factors like the delayed entrance tests which would lead to a delay in admissions, inability to pay higher fees of technical courses due to the economic distress caused by the pandemic, more job-oriented syllabus in traditional courses are being cited for the dwindling numbers.

A few candidates, parents and students organisations had demanded that the date for MHT CET should be rescheduled since it is clashing with other entrance exams. Responding to the requests, Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant has announced that applicants who are participating in multiple admissions on the same day have the option of changing their MHT CET schedule. Such candidates would have to send an email to technical.cetcell@gmail.com with the detailed request, their mobile number and hall ticket number.

Meanwhile, those appearing for exams, have to reach their respective centres at least 90 minutes before the scheduled start and a one-seat gap has to be maintained between candidates.

The candidates will need to wear masks at all times. Strict dress code rules are in place and applicants will not be allowed to wear a digital or analog watch, cap or any kind of jewellery inside the exam hall.