Pune Campus Watch: Here’s why medical students take up other fields and why cracking FMGE is tough

A graduate from Kharkiv National Medical University, who returned to India seven years ago after completing his medical education, had hoped to become an orthopaedic doctor but is not practising medicine and instead works as an administrative head at his family-run hospital.

His career switch wasn’t out of choice but compulsion after three failed attempts at cracking the Foreign Medical Graduate Entrance (FMGE) examination. On condition of anonymity, he said, “After the third attempt, my father asked me to pursue MBA in hospital administration. I now look after the business side of our family hospital.”

The FMGE conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) is one of the mandatory requirements for an Indian citizen who has a medical degree from a foreign country to practise medicine in India. However, the passing rate of FMGE introduced about 15 years back has been quite low. Held twice a year in June and December, in 2020, of the 36,911 candidates who appeared for the test, only 5,419 cleared it while in 2021, 23.83% passed the test.

Having spent six years abroad studying medicine, why is cracking the FMGE tough for students?

Ira Moghe, who returned from the Bokovinian State Medical University (BSMU) in 2020 said it is because of the difference in teaching patterns. “A lot of rote learning is involved in India and exams are held at year-ends. In Ukraine, we had exams every day and had very little rote learning. Students here have coped with the pressure of cramming studies for one year-end exam, we aren’t prepared for that. So, students who start preparing for FMGE early crack it and others have to give multiple attempts,” she said.

While she cracked the FMGE in her first attempt and is now preparing for her NEET PG Entrance exam, she said there are a few batchmates who haven’t cracked the test even after four attempts.

Her classmate in the Ukrainian university, Vaibhav Kamble, who is currently doing his internship in Nair Hospital and simultaneously preparing for the PG Entrance exam, explained why cracking FMGE becomes tough.

“The exam is based on all 19 subjects which we have studied during the course and it is crammed into a 300-question exam. We have to get at least 50 per cent correct answers. Since there students are not used to so much cramming, it becomes a little difficult. I took a six-month break and an online preparatory course to crack FMGE,” he said.

Coaching centres and online portals charge anything between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh to prepare students to crack FMGE. Dr Audhoot Nirgude, a consultant based out of Nanded, who recruits students for BSMU, said, “Students usually crack FMGE after a few attempts but in the rare case they don’t, they take up other courses like MBA or even law and in many cases, pursue postgraduate studies in Europe.”

“Their degree is valid in Europe, they have to just crack the language test so many students prefer to do that as well. They study and start working there,” he said.

Or in some cases, as Moghe said, they work in smaller hospitals that employ them as medical officers. “They have studied medicine but they can’t practice because they don’t have MCI clearance. So, some of them get employed as medical officers in smaller hospitals. They earn around Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per month where they do administrative work and in fact, even check patients, though technically they are not supposed to do it. After clearing FMGE, we can earn three times the amount as the starting salary,” she said.