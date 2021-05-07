Pune campus watch, May 7, 2021: IISER to host live demonstration on animal development

Live demonstration on Animal Development

Girish Ratnaparkhi, senior scientist at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, will be the next speaker in the live lecture and demonstration series organised by the institute’s Science Activity Centre. He will speak on ‘The wonderful world of Animal Development’ on May 09 at 12 noon. The live interactive session will be streamed on the IISER Pune Science Activity Centre’s YouTube channel.

Online course on Commercial Courts

ILS Law College has invited applications for its forthcoming online program on ‘Commercial Courts – Law, Practice and Procedure’. The course will offer a glimpse into the strategy, pleadings, nuances of arguments and the manner of conducting commercial courts centered around the Commercial Courts Act. The course is aimed at advocates, judges. law students, general counsel’s team or in-house counsels, legal teams of PSUs and companies, legal departments of governments. The six-days certificate course will be held during May 24 – May 29 and fees for the same will be Rs 5,900. For details and registration visit https://ilslaw.edu/event/online-autonomous-certificate-program-on-commercial-courts-law-practice-and-procedure/

Applications for Star College Scheme open

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has called for applications from colleges across India offering undergraduate courses in Science for its Star College scheme. The scheme aims to inculcate practical training for all existing courses in subjects including Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Mathematics, Electronics, Computer Science and others. Special training will be offered to teachers for upskilling their knowledge in conducting practical sessions. Details of the scheme are available on http://www.dbtindia.gov.in. The late date for submitting applications is June 15.