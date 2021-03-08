Pune Campus Watch- March 8, 2021

FLAME University’s students raise Rs 14 lakh for underprivileged children’s education

Amidst the pandemic, FLAME University’s S.A.C.T. (Support A Cause Team), a student-led initiative concluded a crowdfunding campaign to raise over Rs 14 lakh in support for education of rural underprivileged children in Parli, a tribal belt in Raigad District. Due to the closure of schools during the pandemic, young children in the region are being made to work in neighbouring breweries. The students of FLAME University organised a crowdfunding campaign for Shree Raj Educational Centre, an NGO working towards children’s education. The campaign was run on Fueladream, a crowdfunding platform, for 25 days and had 40 participants. The funds collected through this campaign will be used towards providing meals, education, uniforms, stationery, transport, e-learning, computer training, sports, health check-ups, etc. for the underprivileged students.

MIT WPU to offer blockchain anchored digital degrees

MIT World Peace University has become India’s first university to offer Blockchain-anchored digital degrees and diplomas to its students. MIT-WPU has signed a partnership agreement with CertOnce to implement its platform to offer Blockchain-anchored digital degrees and diplomas to over 2,568 students across programs from this year. This includes students from the Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Commerce & Economics (PG), Faculty of Science (PG), Faculty of Management (UG and PG), Faculty of Education (UG and PG), Faculty of Governance (UG and PG), Faculty of Pharmacy (PG) and Faculty of Liberal Arts, Commerce & Science (UG).

Science writing competition for teachers

The Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research (Balbharati) has organised a science writing competition for school teachers. Entries are invited till March 31st. Four topics have been selected for the competition and those teachers who are interested to participate can select any one of the four: National Education Policy: a new direction of science teaching, innovation in science, technology friendly teaching and future of science teaching & role of teachers. The dissertations, in English/Marathi/Hindi, need to be emailed to research_officer@ebalbharati.in

