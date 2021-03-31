Pune campus watch, March 31, 2021: Gokhale Institute to roll out new degree programme

New M.Sc course in Population Studies and Health Economics

Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics will roll out a two-year Master’s degree programme in Economics offering a specialization in ‘Population Studies and Health Economics’ starting from the new academic year in 2021. The four-semester course will focus on population studies, interlinks of population with socio-economic, health and nutrition parameters. The intake for the course is 40 and will be completed through an entrance examination. Graduates from any stream with a minimum of 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserve categories) or those with equivalent grades are eligible to apply for the course.

Applications invited for Project Training sessions in Biological research at NCCS

The National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) has invited applications for researchers interested in pursuing Biological sciences towards the dissertation course of their parent institute. The two sessions are scheduled from July to December 2021 and July 2021 to June 2022. The sessions are full-time and are open only for Indian nationals.

Three categories of students are eligible for this research –

-Final year B.Tech. B.Pharm or integrated MBBS or MD

-First-year M.Sc, M.Pharm, M.Tech

-M.Sc and MD qualified and interested in translational clinical research

However, students who will graduate before the commencement of the session (barring MBBS, MD) are not eligible to apply. The last date for sending applications is April 15, 2021. For details, visit https://www.nccs.res.in/uploads/academicsec_uploads/Project_Training_advt1.pdf

3) Data Science, food and gastronomy

The MANAV Human Atlas initiative is hosting a webinar titled ‘Computational Gastronomy: A Data Science approach to Food’ on April 1. The talk will be delivered by Dr Ganesh Bagler, associate professor at Centre for Computational Biology, IIT – Delhi. To participate in the event, scheduled at 4 pm, registration can be done on http://bit.ly/3c8CpcX.

