Pune Campus Watch, March 26, 2021: Webinar on Lok Bhasha, Lok Sanskruti; Q & A with a scientist

Q&A with a scientist

The Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) will be hosting a live Question and Answer (Q&A) session organised as part of the centre’s ‘Revisiting the 2nd Saturday Lecture Series’. Prof Somak Raychaudhury, director, IUCAA, will answer queries from students and the general public during the session slated to take place at 11am on March 27. The live interaction will be based on a previous talk given on the theme ‘Our Place in Space’ uploaded on http://bit.ly/ssld2020 . The live Q&A will be streamed here

Third Prof MK Dhavalikar memorial lecture

Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI), along with Brihanmaharashtra Prachyavidya Parishad, is organising the third Prof MK Dhavalikar memorial lecture. Late Prof Dhavalikar was an eminent archaeologist and had served as the director of Deccan College. Archaeologist and former Vice Chancellor of Deccan College, Prof K Paddayya will deliver the address on ‘A Tribute to prof MK Dhavalikar’ at 7pm on March 27. The talk will be streamed live on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BORIPUNE/live_videos/

Two-day webinar on Lok Bhasha and Lok Sanskruti

The Hindi Department of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) along with New Media Srijan Sansar Global Foundation is jointly hosting a two-day webinar on the theme ‘Lok Bhasha aur Lok Sanskriti’. The event, scheduled on March 27 and 28, will see several Hindi language experts, writers and professors from Banaras Hindu University, Goa University, Kerala University, Aligarh Muslim University, West Bengal State University and other state and central universities participate. Besides, linguists from Canada and Australia will also address the two-day webinar. The event will be live streamed on the Facebook page of Srijan Australia International E Journal from 11am onwards on the inaugural day.

International conference on Seasonal Predictions over South Asia

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) is hosting a three-day virtual conference ‘Future directions of Sub-seasonal to Seasonal Prediction Over South Asia’. The international conference, to be held between March 29 – 31, will focus on the present sub-seasonal to seasonal forecasting abilities and gaps, applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, down scaling of weather models, climate change projections for sub-seasonal variability and societal applications of such forecasts. Climate experts from meteorological agencies of Japan, UK and India along with scientists from international research centres and universities from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), USA, Spain, France, Brazil, Bangkok, Sri Lanka will be participating on various topics. The event will also felicitate scientific contributions of AK Sahai, project director, Indian Monsoon Mission and senior scientist at IITM, who will be superannuating this month.