Pune campus watch, March 24, 2021: IISER to resume weekly interactions with scientists

Fun with Science and Math

The Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Pune, is resuming its weekly interactions with scientists. The online session set to commence on March 28 is titled ‘What do we learn from Nature’ and will be presented by Arvind Natu, visiting faculty of Chemistry. The session is targeted for school teachers and students between class V – XII. The session will be livestreamed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EsAZZ7VVTU

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

ISRO invites Research Proposals from SPPU faculty

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Cell at Savitribai Phule Pune University has invited research proposals relevant to ISRO’s future missions and programmes from the teaching faculty of the university and its affiliated colleges.

Proposals can be related to launch vehicle technology, satellite technology, ground-based system and space sciences. The last date for proposal submission is March 31, 2021.