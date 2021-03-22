Pune campus watch, March 22, 2021: Maiden Govind Swarup Memorial lecture, Fergusson College Physics seminar

The Astro Club of Department of Physics, Fergusson College is organising a two-day virtual student seminar 'Frontiers in Physics'. (File Photo)

First Govind Swarup Memorial Lecture on March 23

TIFR – National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) will organise the maiden annual memorial lecture in the honour of late Prof Govind Swarup, founder director, NCRA. Prof Ron Ekers representing the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia, will deliver the first lecture on ‘How innovation has driven science of radio astronomy’ on March 23. The virtual session is scheduled at 10.30 am will be streamed on https://youtu.be/XWCORdPhCa4.

Prof Swarup, who passed away in September last year, led the team that established the Ooty Radio Telescope, Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope and had made significant contributions in the planning of the proposed Square Kilometre Array.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Fergusson College to host 14th edition of Frontiers in Physics

The Astro Club of Department of Physics, Fergusson College is organising a two-day virtual student seminar ‘Frontiers in Physics’. The 14th edition will be held virtually during March 24 and 25. Nobel laureate Prof Brian P Schmidt will deliver the inaugural talk titled ‘Frontiers in Physics’ which will be livestreamed on Youtube channel by the name AstroClub FC at 8am. Along with popular science lectures, the seminar will also have poster and paper presentations.