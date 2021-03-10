Pune campus watch, March 10, 2021: Conference on forensic science, webinar with cricketer Jonty Rhodes, and more

ILS Law College conference on forensic science

The ILS Law College, Pune has organised the 15th Remembering S.P. Sathe Conference through an online mode on the subject, Forensic Science and Technology vis-a-vis Criminal Justice System: Challenges and Threats. Students have to pre-register for the conference which is to take place from April 15th to 17th. The conference will touch on several technological revolutions in the fields of forensic science such as DNA profiling, lie detector tests , narco-analysis and the increased resort to the application of new technological advancements in forensic science to criminal investigation. Other subjects to be discussed are application of forensic tools leading to moral, legal and physical abuse of individuals, privacy rights and violation of human rights. Abstracts are invited by students on creative ideas under the umbrella topic, “Law, Forensic Science and Technology”, to be submitted by March 12. To register, visit https://ilslaw.edu/events/attendees-form/176235/

Exam grievance committee

Fergusson College, Pune has formed a seven-member committee to look into exam-related grievances of students. Led by Prof Shivaji Waghmare, deputy controller of examinations who is the convenor of the committee, principal Dr Ravindrasinh Pardeshi has communicated through a circular that all grievances of students can be submitted to the committee through the email, examgrievances@fergusson.edu

Webinar with cricketer Jonty Rhodes on grooming sports champions

Cricketer Jonty Rhodes collaborates with EuroSchool to promote sports & extra-curricular activities in schools. He will be conducting a fitness workshop for children and talk about how to groom champions in school & identify early signs of passion in sports in children. The webinar with Jonty Rhodes will be held on March 20, at 11.30 am. The open to all webinar highlights topics like ‘Building hand-eye coordination at an early age’, ‘Identifying the early signs of passion in a particular sport’ & ‘Encouraging kids in pursuing their passion’. There will be an open Q&A session for the audience as well. For more information, visit http://www.EuroSchoolindia.com