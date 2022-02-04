25 years on, Maharashtra’s first military school for girls is fighting gender bias

In November last year, history was created as the first batch of women candidates appeared for the entrance examination to the elite National Defence Academy (NDA). As the forces lifted the gender barrier allowing women to participate in the exam, it was flooded with requests as one-third of all applications received for the exam were from women, such was the yearning amongst girls to make a career as a fauji (soldier).

On its sprawling 30-acre campus at Pune’s Pirangut, Rani Laxmibai Mulinchi Sainik Shala, a military training school run by the Maharashtra Education Society, has been igniting this spirit in girl cadets for 25 years.

Launched in 1997, the first military school for girls in Maharashtra and the second in the country, the institute which celebrated its silver jubilee last year has been fighting against gender bias and equal opportunities for women for decades.

It was this refusal to accept anything less that made principal Sulabha Vidhate coax all 650 girls at the institute to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in 2019 to allow women to take the NDA entrance exams after class 12, much like the boys, a request which was accepted in 2021 and the rest is history.

“This school was launched in 1997 when then Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi asked educational institutions to come forward to set up sainik schools and the MES office-bearers said they are interested but only in a girls military school. We started with an intake of 50 students, today we have 650 girl cadets from 37 districts of Maharashtra enrolled from classes 6-12. And yet after 25 years of preparing girls for the armed forces, we have only 13 commissioned officers amongst our alumni. The main reason for this was gender bias in the NDA entrance exam,” said Vidhate.

Until 2021, boys could take the entrance exam after class 12 but girls were allowed to do so only after completing their graduation. After class 12, girls tended to lose focus.

“We take admissions in class 6 and 12. Aspirants first write a theory paper and then undergo a physical exam. While they are at the school, we instill military discipline and every minute counts. We keep the girls focused but once they pass out, they have three years until graduation to appear for NDA entrance. Maybe that is the reason why despite having 100 students passing out each year, in 25 years, we had only 13 commissioned officers. We wanted to change that. That is why we petitioned the defence ministry against gender bias and to allow girls to take entrance exams after class 12. We are now hopeful of getting many more girls into the armed forces,” said Vidhate.

To accelerate that, the school has tied up with a private coaching institute run by an ex-serviceman and online classes are being organised in batches for class 6 and Class 12 cadets to prepare for NDA entrance preparation.

Ask her about life on the campus, Vidhate says little changes from routine. The cadets wake up by 5.15 am, report for “fall in” with the Commandant at 5.30 am on the sprawling school grounds before beginning a 5.5-km run followed by yoga and exercises till 7 am. Following breakfast, cadets attend school on campus (affiliated to Maharashtra state board) until 1 pm followed by lunch and some rest.

And then begins the drill, a three-hour gruelling physical session of military activities, including rifle shooting, karate, sword training, malkhamb, rope climbing, horse riding and more. While younger students go to bed by 10 pm, older cadets are allowed to study till 11 pm in the library room.

Living away from families and working in teams with fellow cadets, not allowed to wear civilian clothes except the six pairs of uniforms given by the school, minute precision in following daily routines and more, are some of the stringent requirements of life on campus for a cadet at the Mulinchi Sainik Shala.

“Our ultimate aim is to prepare these girls for the armed forces, so we are doing everything we can to prepare them for their life ahead. Discipline, physical and mental strength are crucial to achieving this end. Our aim for the next 25 years is to become the institute that contributes to nation-building by sending the most girls to the armed forces,” said Vidhate.