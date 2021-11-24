Pune campus watch: Maharashtra state board recommends offline exams for SSC, HSC

The Maharashtra state education board has recommended to the state government that the upcoming board exams in February-March be held in the regular offline mode given that now schools are reopened with encouraging attendance figures.

In a proposal sent last week, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has recommended that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC – class 12) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC – class 10) exams be held offline.

Due to Covid-19, exams were cancelled last year and the results were calculated based on a three-year formula with marks of the preceding board exam, class 11 marks and internal assignments for class 12 and internal exams/assignments/oral exams/homework and so on for class 10.

However, as normalcy returns after the second wave of Covid-19 and schools see around 85-90 per cent attendance for classes 8 to 12, the state board has now proposed offline board exams.

“The situation as of now is looking optimistic. The attendance of students in schools is encouraging. Hence after a lot of deliberations, the state board has recommended offline exams. If the situation is normal, then the regular pattern of exams can be held or it could be modified as per need. However, the final say remains with the state government. We sent our proposal last week and we are now waiting for their reply. A tentative timetable will be declared after receiving state government nod,” said Sharad Gosavi, acting chairman, MSBSHSE.

Currently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding board exams for minor subjects for classes 12 and 10. By November 30, exams of core subjects will begin. This year, the final exam for CBSE classes 10, 12 will be held in two terms, with the first term exams currently being conducted across affiliated schools in the country.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.