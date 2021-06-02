Pune campus watch, June 2, 2021: Motivational lecture to deal with COVID 19 isolation

The lecture series aims to help students, staff and the public on ways to adapt to the current situation without panicking.

Well known author and motivational speaker Dr Sudha Murty will deliver an online lecture as part of Symbiosis’s ongoing Golden Jubilee Lecture Series to celebrate its golden jubilee. With the need for positivity having become even more critical considering the current pandemic situation, the lecture series aims to help students, staff and the public on ways to adapt to the current situation without panicking. The chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Dr Murty will deliver a lecture on the topic “The Joy of Giving” which will be broadcasted on Youtube and is open to all. To access it, visit https://youtu.be/U5bq8zBF8pM

Online course on Practical Astronomy

Jyotirvidya Parisanstha (JVP), India’s oldest amateur astronomy group based in Pune, is conducting a free online course ‘Basic Practical Astronomy’. The course, scheduled between June 14 – July 14, will have eminent scientists and astronomers from Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, TIFR-National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, IIT-Bombay, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Indian Institute of Astrophysics and Aryabhatta Research Institute for Observational Sciences cover a range of topics.

Some of these planned during the month-long course include history and instruments of astronomy, radio astronomy, eclipses and celestial events, gravitational waves, black holes, astrophotography, astrobiology, cosmology, multiwavelength astronomy and more.

Students studying in class VIII onwards and adults are eligible to attend the online course. The registrations for the course can be done via JVP mobile app. For details, visit JVP website.

Discussion on Israel-Palestine crisis

The Department of Defence and Strategic Studies and Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Studies have jointly organised a lecture-cum-discussion on ‘The Palestine-Israel issue and its implication for regional and global politics’ place on Monday, June 7th at 11.30am. The lecture will be delivered by Talmiz Ahmed, former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and UAE.

Ahmed who joined the Indian foreign service in 1978 retired in 2011 and is now a full-time academic besides a well known contributor in various media on the politics and economics of South and West Asia, Eurasia and the Indian Ocean and energy security issues.

Those interested can join this lecture-cum-discussion online on Microsoft Teams at https://rb.gy/aspvkw on the scheduled time.

One-year post-graduate diploma in Patinformatics

The CSIR – Unit for Research and Development of Information Products (URDIP) has invited applications for Postgraduate Diploma in Patinformatics 2021- 2022. The course deals with patent information and its applications for research, technology and business development. Graduates in engineering, post-graduate degree holders in any science subject along with post-graduates in pharmacy, library science and business administration are eligible to apply for the course.

The last date for application is June 20. For further details, visit https://pgdp.urdip.res.in

All you need to know on Characterisation of Transcriptomes

The MANAV Human Atlas programme is hosting a new webinar as part of their Data Science series on June 3. The online talk titled ‘Fast and accurate characterisation of single-cell transcriptomes’ will be presented by Debarka Sengupta, associate professor at IIT-Delhi. The registration for the talk, scheduled at 4pm, can be completed on https://bit.ly/3408Kh8

Moot court competition

The Novice Moot Court Competition is an annual moot court competition conducted by the ILS Moot Court Society exclusively for the first-year students of B.A.LL.B. and LL.B. courses to introduce them to the activity of mooting. The competition will be held virtually this year and registration for the competition is through Google forms. There is no registration fee and participation is voluntary.

The preliminary round would take place on June 18th June, further details are available on the college website, www. https://ilslaw.edu/

