Pune campus watch, June 16, 2021: Counselling webinar for SSC, HSC students from today

Counselling webinar for SSC, HSC students from today

Starting from today, June 16 till September 22, the Maharashtra state education department will be hosting a free webinar every Wednesday between 10.20am to 12pm (noon), aimed at career counselling of SSC and HSC students. The webinar will be hosted on MSCERT’s Youtube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvAkeNF0s3p-mQDHsBvZvVw, which will help students make informed career choices. Careers in fields like defence, research, technical education, education, medical science, mental health and more will be discussed. Besides guiding students about various career options before them, the idea is to keep students stress free and hence special sessions on cultivating hobbies, taking care of mental health would be held.

Balbharati starts distribution of textbooks, e-books also available

As June 15th marked the beginning of the new academic year in state board affiliated schools, the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research (Balbharati) which is responsible for printing of textbooks finally put out a notification that textbooks for students from Class 1 to 12 are now available across all nine regional depots of the body.

Through the notification, Balbharati appealed to all educational institutions and registered vendors to purchase books in bulk and make it available to students in schools. Besides that, parents can also buy the books directly from the regional depots. In some districts, restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in shops still being shut. For those areas where sale of books is not yet possible, e-books can be downloaded from the website, http://www.ebalbharati.in, where the textbooks are available in PDF format.

Hidden insights revealed at Harappan culture workshop

As a part of its bicentenary year celebrations, the Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute (Deemed to be University), Pune has organised a special workshop which is expected to throw light on unknown facets of the Harappan culture. The workshop, Harappan Culture: New Dimensions and Paradigm Shift is being conducted by Prof. Vasant Shinde, an eminent archaeologist having experience of 45 years. The workshop which started on June 14 highlights an account of new scientific discoveries and research carried out by archaeologists since the time of its discovery at the site of Harappa a hundred years ago. The series of 25 lectures is designed for the professionals, students and the layman, which not only incorporates latest data and hypothesis about overall lifestyle including social, religious and political organizations and material culture but also analyses and interpretation of scientific data to understand their health, diet and the authors of the culture. Recordings will be available for 60days to participants and inaugural session is open to all and can be watched on this link.

1) Talk on latest particle physics experiment

The Physics department at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, is hosting a webinar that will discuss the ongoing particle physics experiment Muon g-2 at the Brookhaven National Laboratory. Physicist Massimo Passera will discuss some of the latest developments with the Standard Model predictions and strengths in this new physics. The speaker will discuss the latest MUonE experiment at CERN during the online session organised on June 16 at 4pm.

To participate, visit this site.

2) Webinar on AI in Education

As learning and tutoring took place online since the pandemic outbreak last year, the Pune Knowledge Cluster is hosting a talk which will deliberate the scope of Artificial Intelligence in future education. The talk is a continuation in the ongoing Innovation and Science @Bharat series organised by the Pune Knowledge Cluster. Prof Ajit Kembhavi, former director, Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics and Principle Investigator at PKC, Venkat Sitaram, general manager and Geo Head at Dell Technologies, Rajesh Saha, CEO and co-founder of Quiklrn, will be the speakers. To tune in, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3-JUOF-oI1EmDKZGvHIP4g at 3pm on June 18.

3) Pune academia to speak at India S&T @75 lecture series

The Pune Knowledge Cluster will be organising a lecture series to commemorate the runup to 75 the year of India’s independence. The science-based online lectures will be delivered by eminent scientists, associates and fellows of Science Academies from Pune. The maiden lecture, scheduled on June 19, will be delivered by Prof Anil Gore, fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences. The talk can be viewed live at 11am on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeKc4CbHWS0DivGoAp38SsA/live