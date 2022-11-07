Pune Campus Watch: Educators credit use of technology, threat-reward policy for improved school performance

As Maharashtra ranked first along with two other states in the latest Performance Grading Index (PGI) report, the achievement of the state elevated to the top position from the eighth rank has been credited by educationists to both policy decisions as well as the use of technology for teaching.

The Unified District System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report, which was released a day after the PGI report, showed that Maharashtra leads the country in terms of the maximum number of schools with the use of technology for pedagogical purposes as well as coverage of schools with internet connection. Educationists believe that the use of technology and innovative pedagogical approaches is the foremost reason for the change.

“A lot of things are taken into consideration like learning outcomes, infrastructure, and government processes while coming to the PGI score. We have improved considerably on each of these fronts and a major credit can be given to the teachers. In the last few years, teachers, especially in government schools, have gone out of their way to improve the quality of education. One medium has been technology, which teachers have managed to bring into classrooms without any help, through public funding,” said Mahendra Ganphule, spokesperson, state headmaster association.

“Today, a village school may not have a boundary wall or approach road but it has a functional computer and Internet connection. A lot of experiments have happened in classrooms, teachers formed WhatsApp groups to share innovative teaching methods, started YouTube channels, and brought ICT into classrooms, which has eventually led to this success,” added Ganphule.

While the PGI report acknowledges improvement in government processes like the use of technology instead of human interface bringing transparency in processes like transfer of funds, filling vacant posts, transfer of teachers, and so on, experts said a parameter that is not accounted for is the impact of the threat of school mergers.

“A few years ago, the state government took the data of all schools with enrolment less than 20. The policy was to merge schools with low enrolments with the nearest schools. It unnerved teachers because not only are transfers undesirable many times due to the change in location but it brings insecurity with it. Hence, teachers started making efforts to improve enrolment and one of the ways is to bring the interest of students and parents back into the local village school by offering something different. It shows in the enrolment data as well which has improved this year,” said Dinkar Temkar, former director of primary education, Maharashtra.