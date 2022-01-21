Pune Campus Watch: Educationists split over government call to reopen schools from January 24

With the state government announcing to reopen schools after permission from the local district administration from January 24, principals and educationists are confronted by mixed feelings.

While Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol Thursday said the civic body will make a decision on reopening schools in the city after reviewing the Covid-19 situation Saturday, education experts said that while they are excited at the prospect of schools reopening after two years of closure, they fear the students may contract the virus.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune District Headmaster Association, said several representations were made to the Education department and the state government requesting to reopen schools over the last couple of months.

“Across the world, even in developed countries, they didn’t shut down schools for such an extended period like us. Even in our own experience, when schools were allowed to reopen in October for a few months, we didn’t see any mass spread of Covid-19 or a cluster of cases, hence, there is not much point in keeping schools closed. We are now hoping that the district administration takes a positive decision. All our member schools are prepared to reopen offline classes with the utmost precautions,” Gaikwad said.

Nirmal Waddan, principal, The Kalyani School, said while schools are indeed worried about the present Omicron variant and its infectivity rate, she said that the benefits of starting offline schools outweigh the risks.

“It has been nearly two years now since we moved to online teaching and during this period, we have really brought in so much innovation and newness in teaching. But there is fatigue now. Teachers are getting fed up, kids don’t want to sit in front of a screen, there is a lot of restlessness. And as educationists, we can tell you that despite the best of efforts and technology, the gaps in learning are huge. This situation needs to be addressed now. We are now putting our hopes on the announcement tomorrow (Saturday),” she said.

Jayshree Venkatraman, principal, SNBP School, echoed Waddan on the fatigue due to the online learning setting for both students and teachers. “Our school started offline teaching after the local administration had allowed it only for a few days and it is difficult to describe the atmosphere on campus. The difference in online and offline teaching is vast, here we can watch over each student personally and the comprehension is far better,” she said.

Damini Joshi, principal, Sanskriti School Pune, said the school would hold a PTA meeting as soon as the local district administration allows it to reopen schools. “It is true that we are eagerly waiting for the kids to return to the campus but we need to deliberate over the present situation of a rise in the Covid cases. Parents will be invited for the decision-making process because they have seen both sides of the coin with us, the risk of infection versus loss of learning,” she said.

However, a few city school principals vehemently opposed the idea of reopening, even at the cost of inviting the wrath of the Education department.

“More than 40 staff members across our four schools are affected with Covid-19 at present and so many students too. This variant is spreading so fast and in Pune, cases are rising every day. When we took out two years of online learning, why not another month? I don’t see any logic in reopening schools at the peak of this wave. Even if the Education department asks us to, we do not wish to reopen the school at this time,” said Nandkumar Kakirde, secretary, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan.