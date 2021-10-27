Pune campus watch: Covid-19 situation after Diwali to be deciding factor for offline exams in colleges

The Covid-19 situation in Pune following Diwali will be the key deciding factor when it comes to holding semester examinations in the traditional offline mode, say colleges in the city.

While many colleges in Pune opened a fortnight ago and have been conducting offline classes and practicals for fully vaccinated students, the fate of examinations for the second semester is yet to be finalised and the colleges are readying themselves for a hybrid model for conducting exams and evaluating students.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases have been coming down and earlier this week, it touched a record low of around 850 daily cases. If the caseload remains the same for the next four to six weeks — which remain crucial post the Diwali festivities and vacations — then the examination departments of all state-run universities are expected to consider holding offline exams.

Students, particularly those in the second and third year of undergraduate courses, are not in favour of offline exams.

“We have been taking online classes and exams also in the same mode. We want the same setup to continue at least till the end of this year so that we do not need to readjust ourselves and switch to the offline mode abruptly,” said Rupa Pawar, a second-year undergraduate student from Abasaheb Garware College.

During his visit to Pune last week, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant also said that the decision on holding offline examinations will be directly linked to the Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, some of the courses offered at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), including MBA, are yet to commence as admissions for the same are nearing completion. The mode of teaching-learning will again be dependent on the Covid-19 situation after Diwali, the SPPU officials said.

“We have intimated the candidates about the delay in the course commencement and have asked them to complete their admission procedure in the meantime. The course may commence in the online mode, initially,” officials at the department of management sciences, SPPU (PUMBA) said.