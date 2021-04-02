Pune campus watch, April 2, 2021: Gokhale Institute opens admissions for Economics courses 

Rashtriya Indian Military College waives key documents in applications for entrance exam

In view of the Covid-19 situation, students seeking admission to Class VIII at the Rashtriya Indian Military College Dehradun, have been exempted from attaching mandatory documents at the time of application filing for the entrance exam. The application is sought for the January 2022 session. Documents like an education certificate signed by the school principal or headmaster, domicile certificate, and duly signed entrance application form by the school principal or headmaster have been waived. The applications for the entrance examination scheduled on June 5, 2021 will remain open till April 15, 2021. However, the college has said all these documents will be needed to be produced at the time of viva-voce dated October 6, 2021.

Admissions for UG, PG courses in Economics at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics open

Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) has invited applications for admission for its various undergraduate and post graduate courses in Economics for the academic year starting July 2021-2020.

The institute offers B.Sc (Economics), MA (Economics) and M.Sc degree with specialisation in Economics, Financial Economics, Agribusiness Economics, International Business Economics and Finance and Population Studies and Economics. The B.Sc has an intake of 120 candidates, 40 candidates for each M.Sc programme and 40 candidates for its MA programme.

Candidates with 60 per cent aggregate scores in Class XII are eligible to apply for the B.Sc Economics course. Graduates from any stream with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks are eligible to apply for M.Sc or MA courses.

Candidates will need to take an offline entrance test, applications for which will remain open till June 18, 2021. Any decision about conducting the exam will be taken as per the latest Covid-19 situation. As of now, the entrance examination is scheduled on June 27, 2021.

The exam will be conducted at multiple centres and depending on the course. Some of the cities hosting the exam include Pune, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Ernakulam, Bengaluru, Aurangabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jammu, Patna, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Guwahati, Dehradun, Lucknow and Indore. The centres are subject to change and will be finalised based on the number of applicants seeking a particular centre. (For further details, visit http://gipe.ac.in/notifications/admission-2021-for-m-sc-m-a-b-sc-programmes/)

Does Ladakh hold clues on the origin of life?

Sudha Rajamani, associate professor and chair, Department of Biology at Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Pune, will unravel the mysterious links held by cold desert region Ladakh on the origins of life on Earth. As an astrobiologist, she will address an online talk titled ‘How is Ladakh helping is understand the origins of life’ organised by Cosmic Adventures of the Amity Univeristy. The talk will be livestreamed on their Facebook page at 2pm on April 3.