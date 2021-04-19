Pune campus watch, April 19, 2021: LSAT India 2021 to be held from June 14

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has declared that the second administration of the LSAT—India 2021 will be held over several days in the week starting 14 June 2021.

An online proctored test would be conducted for which the deadline for registration is June 4th, 2021. The LSAT is being used by many top colleges in India as the entrance exam for securing admission to their law programs. The list of colleges accepting LSAT India as one of the key admission criteria can be accessed at their website.

Industry – Academia meet on AI in health, agriculture, education

The Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India along with Pune Knowledge Cluster and FICCI, India, is rolling out the monthly lecture series focusing on applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare, agriculture and education sectors. The series ‘Innovation and Science @Bharat series’ will commence on April 23 with the healthcare session presented by Prof Sanghamitra Bandopadhyay, Indian Statistical Institute and Ananthanarayanan Shanmugan of Intel Corporation. The lecture will begin at 3pm. For participating, visit https://www.psa.gov.in/challenge-event/innovation-science-bharat-series/2692

Summer Family Quiz

India Bioscience has organised a Summer Family Quiz. Children aged between 6 and 16 along with their families are eligible to participate in this quiz scheduled on April 25, between 4 and 5pm. Participants can register on https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScyN2pSGE49tGMjQ5JmefRw3RtaSPIabIaUidZIyO8Y-9QSUw/viewform