Pune campus watch, April 16, 2021: Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology starts taking applications for internships

Lunar Occultation of Mars on April 17

Sky gazers in Pune will be up for a celestial treat with the occultation of Mars by Moon taking place on April 17. The event will be visible from Pune. An occultation is similar to an eclipse and in this event, Mars will fade away from sight starting at 5.36pm and will re-emerge at 7.23pm, all through which it will remain hidden behind the Moon. To watch the event from home, Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) is hosting a live show on its YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/IUCAASciPOP/live

‘Chai and Why’ on magnets

School students and science enthusiasts can get to learn and see how magnets work. Chai and Why, the Science Outreach team of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, has organised the upcoming online session titled ‘Fun with Magnets’. Live demonstrations and interactions are scheduled on April 18 at 11am. Participants can either tune to the YoutTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PS_CZKQ9tU or visit the “Chai and Why” page on Facebook.

Applications open for Summer Internship

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has invited applications for its summer internship 2021. Students pursuing Masters of Science (M.Sc) and Masters of Technology (M.Tech) are eligible to apply for the internship. The online applications, for the 6 to 8 months remote internship, will be open till April 25, 2021. The application can be viewed on https://iitmjobs.tropmet.res.in/job/project-stu-apr2021.php.