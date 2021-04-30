Pune campus watch, April 30, 2021: Savitribai Phule Pune University to set up RT-PCR testing facility on campus

SPPU to setup RT-PCR testing facility

The Center for Molecular Diagnostics and Research at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon set up an independent RT-PCR testing facility on the campus. The decision comes in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Pune. SPPU administration has urged its faculty and students, both on campus and at affiliated colleges, to volunteer for the cause. Students and faculty with experience of working at bio-safety labs, familiar with conducting RT-PCR tests or molecular testing techniques, will be encouraged, though others are also open to volunteer. All required training will be provided before the volunteers are deployed at the testing centre. For registration, visit https://forms.gle/utdrmx3UbR1aZEVX9

Talk on Muon g-2 experiment

The ‘Chai and Why’ science outreach team of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research is organising an online talk on the latest findings and everything about the ongoing Muon g-2 experiment. The talk, scheduled at 11 am on May 2, will be delivered by physicist Amol Dighe. For online participation, visit the Facebook or Youtube channel of ‘Chai and Why’.

Learn ‘Chemistry around Us’

School students studying in Class VI and above can enrol for an online session and get introduced to the interesting world of Chemistry. Hosted by the Centre for Science Education and Communication of Savitribai Phule Pune University, the two-hour-long session ‘Chemistry around Us’ will be held on May 7, between 11 am and 1 pm. The course fee is Rs 150 per student. The last date for registration is May 5 and can be done at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd1AY5aX_cMQU5WCevjFPnccl9UjMZK-4ZIQtOrWdL1bU_iuw/viewform?usp=sf_link