Pune campus watch: Applications open for Radio Astronomy Winter School

Applications are open for the 14th edition of the Radio Astronomy Winter School.

Students presently in their second or third year of B.Sc, BS, integrated MS, M.Sc, engineering, or B.Tech along with faculty members are eligible to enrol for this online school.

The ten-day school is being jointly organised by Inter-University Centre for Radio Astronomy and Astrophysics and TIFR – National Centre for Radio Astrophysics between December 20 – January 1, 2022.

The session will comprise tasks and data analysis from the radio telescopes in India, hands-on experiments with home-based materials, and lectures.

The application details can be checked on https://raws.iucaa.in/RAWS2021/candidate/ApplyOnline.iucaa