Pune Campus Watch: AICTE releases 2021-2022 academic calendar; short film making competition atSPPU

Take a look at what is happening in Pune's campuses this week.

AICTE releases 2021-2022 academic calendar, September 15 set as date for starting first year lectures

Even as the last academic year was bogged down with serious delays and confusion amongst students owing to postponement of the academic calendar due to covid and lack of clarity from educational bodies, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) is making an attempt to ensure a smoother process for technical courses students for the current year.

The council has released a proposed schedule for the current academic year 2021-2022, setting September 15th as the start date for commencement of class for first year students of technical courses.

According to the timetable released, the process would begin on June 30 which is set as the last date for granting approval to technical institutions. The first round of counselling for admissions is expected to end by August 31 and classes for existing students would begin by September 1st, following which second round of counselling is expected to begin which would end by September 9th.

The notification states that the classes may be started in online/offline/blended mode following the prescribed guidelines as per the pandemic situation and also that the academic calendar is tentative and subject to change as per the directives of the Ministry of health, ministry of home and ministry of education.

Short Film making competition

Budding young film makers aged over ten years can enter a Short Film making competition announced by the Centre for Science Education and Communication at the Savitribai Phule Pune Pune University (SPPU). The five-minute video must be based on either the following themes – (1) Biodiversity at home from your window (2) Science in day-to-day life.

The competition entries are invited under three age categories upto 18 years. Teachers and science enthusiasts, too, are open to part take in the competition, last date the submission being May 17. The online video submission can be done after paying a nominal fee of Rs 50 and registering on http://sciencepark.unipune.ac.in/SCP-Database/Registration/Application.php

International Day of Light

The ‘Chai and Why’ Science Outreach team of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) will host an online demonstration to mark the International Day of Light observed on May 16. The hosts will demonstrate experiments during the ‘Fun with Light’ session and also share fun activities to be performed at home by children and school students. The session can be viewed live on the team’s YouTube channel at 11am on May 16.